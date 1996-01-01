Which of the following microscopes produces colored images that appear three-dimensional?
A
Bright-field light microscope
B
Phase-contrast microscope
C
Confocal laser scanning microscope
D
Transmission electron microscope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of microscopes listed and their imaging characteristics. Bright-field and phase-contrast microscopes are types of light microscopes, while transmission electron microscopes use electrons instead of light.
Step 2: Recall that bright-field microscopes produce colored images but generally two-dimensional, as they rely on light passing through the specimen and staining for contrast.
Step 3: Recognize that phase-contrast microscopes enhance contrast in transparent specimens without staining but do not produce colored or three-dimensional images.
Step 4: Know that transmission electron microscopes produce highly detailed images at very high resolution but these images are black and white and two-dimensional because electrons pass through thin sections of the specimen.
Step 5: Identify that confocal laser scanning microscopes use laser light to scan specimens and build up images layer by layer, producing colored images with optical sectioning that appear three-dimensional.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason