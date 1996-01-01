The compound light microscope is most useful for viewing which of the following?
A
Live, unstained cells and tissues
B
Viruses
C
Molecular interactions in real time
D
Atomic structures
1
Step 1: Understand the capabilities of a compound light microscope. It uses visible light and lenses to magnify specimens, typically up to around 1000-2000 times their original size.
Step 2: Recognize the size range of objects that can be observed with a compound light microscope. It is suitable for viewing cells and some tissues, especially live and unstained samples, but not structures smaller than the wavelength of visible light.
Step 3: Consider why viruses cannot be seen with a compound light microscope. Viruses are much smaller than cells, generally in the nanometer range, which is below the resolution limit of light microscopes.
Step 4: Understand that molecular interactions and atomic structures require much higher resolution techniques, such as electron microscopy or specialized molecular imaging methods, which are beyond the scope of a compound light microscope.
Step 5: Conclude that the compound light microscope is most useful for viewing live, unstained cells and tissues because it allows observation of living biological samples in their natural state without the need for staining or complex preparation.
