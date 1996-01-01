A wet-mount slide preparation of a specimen is stained in order to:
A
increase the contrast between the specimen and the background
B
reduce the size of the specimen for easier viewing
C
sterilize the specimen before observation
D
enhance the motility of microorganisms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of staining in microscopy: Staining is used to improve the visibility of microorganisms by increasing the contrast between the specimen and the background, making it easier to observe details under the microscope.
Recognize that staining does not reduce the size of the specimen; the actual size remains the same, but the contrast helps in better visualization.
Note that staining does not sterilize the specimen; sterilization is a separate process aimed at killing microorganisms, which is not the goal during slide preparation for observation.
Understand that staining does not enhance motility; motility is a biological characteristic of microorganisms and is observed in live, unstained wet mounts.
Conclude that the primary reason for staining a wet-mount slide preparation is to increase the contrast between the specimen and the background, facilitating clearer observation.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Staining with a bite sized video explanation from Jason