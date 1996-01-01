Which of the following is NOT part of the Gram stain procedure?
A
Heat fixation after staining
B
Application of crystal violet
C
Counterstaining with safranin
D
Addition of iodine as a mordant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the Gram stain procedure, which is to differentiate bacterial species into Gram-positive and Gram-negative based on their cell wall properties.
Step 2: Recall the main steps of the Gram stain: (a) Application of crystal violet (primary stain), (b) Addition of iodine (mordant) to form a crystal violet-iodine complex, (c) Decolorization with alcohol or acetone, and (d) Counterstaining with safranin to stain Gram-negative bacteria.
Step 3: Recognize that heat fixation is a preparatory step done before staining to fix bacteria onto the slide, but it is not performed after staining.
Step 4: Compare each option to the known steps: Application of crystal violet, addition of iodine, and counterstaining with safranin are all part of the Gram stain procedure.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Heat fixation after staining' is NOT part of the Gram stain procedure, as heat fixation is done before staining, not after.
Watch next
Master Gram Stain with a bite sized video explanation from Jason