Fungi produce several antibiotics. What is the name of the first antibiotic discovered?
A
Streptomycin
B
Erythromycin
C
Penicillin
D
Tetracycline
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of antibiotic discovery, focusing on the role of fungi in producing antibiotics.
Recall that the first antibiotic discovered was derived from a fungus, specifically the mold Penicillium notatum.
Identify that this first antibiotic is named Penicillin, which revolutionized medicine by effectively treating bacterial infections.
Compare the other options: Streptomycin and Erythromycin are antibiotics but were discovered later and are produced by bacteria, not fungi; Tetracycline is also a later discovery and bacterial in origin.
Conclude that Penicillin is the correct answer as the first antibiotic discovered from fungi.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason