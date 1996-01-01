Which term best describes the process by which newly formed animal viruses cause the rupture of the host cell, allowing the viruses to infect new host cells?
A
Endocytosis
B
Budding
C
Lytic cycle
D
Lysogenic cycle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about the process where newly formed animal viruses cause the host cell to rupture, releasing viruses to infect new cells.
Recall that the lytic cycle is a viral replication process where the virus takes over the host cell machinery to produce new viruses, eventually causing the host cell to burst (lyse) and release the viral particles.
Compare the other options: Endocytosis is a method of viral entry into the cell, not release; Budding is a process where viruses exit the cell without causing immediate rupture, often seen in enveloped viruses; Lysogenic cycle involves integration of viral DNA into the host genome without immediate cell lysis.
Identify that the term 'Lytic cycle' best fits the description of host cell rupture and release of new viruses.
Conclude that the correct term describing the process of host cell rupture by newly formed viruses is the 'Lytic cycle'.
