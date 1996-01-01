Which of the following chemical agents would be ineffective against bacterial endospores?
A
Alcohol-based disinfectants
B
Glutaraldehyde
C
Ethylene oxide gas
D
Chlorine bleach
1
Understand that bacterial endospores are highly resistant structures formed by some bacteria to survive extreme conditions, including chemical disinfectants.
Review the mode of action of each chemical agent: Alcohol-based disinfectants typically denature proteins and disrupt membranes but are generally ineffective against the tough protective layers of endospores.
Glutaraldehyde is a high-level disinfectant that can penetrate and inactivate endospores by cross-linking proteins and nucleic acids.
Ethylene oxide gas is a sterilizing agent that can penetrate endospores and disrupt DNA and proteins, effectively killing them.
Chlorine bleach is a strong oxidizing agent that can destroy endospores by damaging cellular components through oxidation.
