Which of the following infectious diseases confers no protection from reinfection after exposure?
A
Mumps
B
Chickenpox
C
Measles
D
Gonorrhea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of immunity after infection: Many infectious diseases stimulate the immune system to produce a memory response, which usually protects against reinfection by the same pathogen.
Review the diseases listed: Mumps, Chickenpox, and Measles are viral infections known to typically confer long-lasting immunity after recovery, meaning reinfection is rare.
Consider Gonorrhea, a bacterial infection caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which is known for not conferring lasting immunity after infection due to its ability to evade the immune system through antigenic variation.
Recognize that because Gonorrhea can change its surface proteins, the immune system does not develop effective memory, allowing reinfections to occur multiple times.
Conclude that among the options, Gonorrhea is the disease that does not confer protection from reinfection after exposure.
