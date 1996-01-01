In a microbiology laboratory or food safety context, what is the main concern with storing raw ground turkey above raw ground pork in a refrigerator?
A
Storing turkey above pork prevents bacterial growth in both meats.
B
Raw ground pork will cook faster than turkey if stored above it.
C
Raw ground turkey is less likely to spoil than pork when stored above it.
D
Juices from the turkey may drip onto the pork, increasing the risk of cross-contamination.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cross-contamination, which occurs when harmful bacteria or other microorganisms are unintentionally transferred from one substance or object to another, potentially causing foodborne illness.
Recognize that raw meats often contain bacteria on their surfaces and juices, which can contaminate other foods if they come into contact.
Consider the physical arrangement in the refrigerator: placing raw ground turkey above raw ground pork means that any juices leaking from the turkey can drip down onto the pork below.
Identify that this dripping can transfer bacteria from the turkey to the pork, increasing the risk of cross-contamination and potential foodborne illness.
Conclude that to minimize this risk, raw meats should be stored in order of cooking temperature or contamination risk, typically with raw poultry (like turkey) stored below other meats to prevent juices from dripping onto them.
