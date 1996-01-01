Which of the following items cannot be disinfected?
A
Hospital bed rails
B
Living tissue (such as skin)
C
Laboratory glassware
D
Surgical instruments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of disinfection: Disinfection is the process of eliminating or reducing harmful microorganisms from inanimate objects or surfaces, but it does not necessarily kill all microbial spores.
Identify the types of items listed: Hospital bed rails, laboratory glassware, and surgical instruments are all inanimate objects, while living tissue (such as skin) is a biological, living material.
Recall that disinfection is intended for non-living surfaces and objects to reduce microbial load, but it is not suitable for living tissues because disinfectants can be toxic or damaging to cells.
Recognize that living tissue requires sterilization or antiseptic methods specifically designed to be safe for biological tissues, rather than disinfection which is for inanimate objects.
Conclude that among the options, living tissue (such as skin) cannot be disinfected, as disinfection applies only to non-living surfaces and objects.
