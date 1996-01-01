Textbook Question
Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. <IMAGE>
Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. flagella
b. cell wall
c. cilia
d. glycocalyx