Identify the bacteria involved in respiratory infections using the following laboratory test results:
Gram-positive cocci
Catalase-positive: a. ____________________________________
Catalase-negative
Beta-hemolytic, bacitracin inhibition: b. ____________________________________
Alpha-hemolytic, optochin inhibition: c. ____________________________________
Gram-positive rods
Non-acid-fast: d. ____________________________________
Acid-fast: e. ____________________________________
Gram-negative cocci: f. ____________________________________
Gram-negative rods
Aerobes
Coccobacilli: g. ____________________________________
Rods
Grow on nutrient agar: h. ____________________________________
Require special media: i. ____________________________________
Facultative anaerobes
Coccobacilli: j. ____________________________________
Intracellular parasites
Form elementary bodies: k. ____________________________________
Do not form elementary bodies: l. ____________________________________
Wall-less: m. ____________________________________