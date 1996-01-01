Which term best describes the transmission of pathogens through contact with contaminated surfaces such as doorknobs and countertops?
A
Droplet transmission
B
Airborne transmission
C
Fomite transmission
D
Vector transmission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different modes of pathogen transmission: Droplet transmission involves large respiratory droplets traveling short distances; Airborne transmission involves smaller particles that remain suspended in air; Vector transmission involves living organisms like insects transmitting pathogens.
Identify the key aspect of the problem: transmission through contact with contaminated surfaces such as doorknobs and countertops.
Recall that objects or surfaces contaminated with infectious agents that can transfer pathogens to a new host are called fomites.
Recognize that transmission via fomites occurs when a person touches these contaminated surfaces and then touches their mouth, nose, or eyes, facilitating infection.
Conclude that the term 'Fomite transmission' best describes the transmission of pathogens through contact with contaminated surfaces.
