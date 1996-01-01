Individuals who deliberately contaminate food can be accused of which of the following?
A
Bioterrorism
B
Pasteurization
C
Food preservation
D
Fermentation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which involves deliberate contamination of food. This implies an intentional act to cause harm or disruption.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: Pasteurization is a process to kill pathogens in food; Food preservation involves methods to keep food safe and extend shelf life; Fermentation is a metabolic process used in food production; Bioterrorism refers to the intentional use of biological agents to cause harm or fear.
Step 3: Identify that deliberate contamination of food with harmful agents fits the definition of bioterrorism, as it involves intentional harm using biological means.
Step 4: Exclude other options since they are processes aimed at improving food safety or production, not causing harm.
Step 5: Conclude that individuals who deliberately contaminate food can be accused of bioterrorism.
