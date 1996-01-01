A food worker notices a very strong oily odor in a food storage room. Which type of microorganism is most likely responsible for this odor?
A
Pseudomonas species
B
Streptococcus species
C
Saccharomyces species
D
Bacillus species
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that certain microorganisms produce characteristic odors due to their metabolic activities, especially when they grow in food storage environments.
Step 2: Recognize that Pseudomonas species are known for producing strong, often unpleasant odors, including oily or fruity smells, because they metabolize lipids and other compounds in food.
Step 3: Compare the other options: Streptococcus species are generally associated with human infections and do not typically produce strong oily odors; Saccharomyces species are yeasts involved in fermentation and usually produce alcoholic or yeasty smells; Bacillus species can produce odors but are more commonly linked to spoilage with different scent profiles.
Step 4: Conclude that the strong oily odor in the food storage room is most likely caused by Pseudomonas species due to their metabolic characteristics and common presence in moist environments.
Step 5: Remember that identifying the microorganism responsible for odors involves linking the type of odor to known metabolic byproducts of specific microbes.
