Which of the following options lists all the different types of biological hazards commonly encountered in microbiology laboratories?
A
Fungi, toxins, and electrical equipment
B
Bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites
C
Viruses, radiation, and heat
D
Bacteria, chemicals, and glassware
1
Step 1: Understand what constitutes a biological hazard in a microbiology laboratory. Biological hazards, or biohazards, are biological substances that pose a threat to the health of living organisms, primarily humans. These include microorganisms and toxins produced by them.
Step 2: Identify the common types of biological hazards typically encountered in microbiology labs. These usually include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, as these are living organisms or infectious agents that can cause disease.
Step 3: Differentiate biological hazards from other types of hazards such as chemical hazards (e.g., chemicals), physical hazards (e.g., electrical equipment, glassware, radiation, heat), and mechanical hazards. These are not biological hazards but are important safety concerns in labs.
Step 4: Review each option in the problem to see which lists only biological hazards. For example, 'Fungi, toxins, and electrical equipment' includes a physical hazard (electrical equipment), so it is not correct. Similarly, options including radiation, heat, chemicals, or glassware are not purely biological hazards.
Step 5: Conclude that the option listing 'Bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites' correctly includes all the common biological hazards encountered in microbiology laboratories, as these are all biological agents capable of causing infection or disease.
