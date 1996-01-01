Which of the following is a common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus?
A
Gastrointestinal tract
B
Skin and soft tissues
C
Central nervous system
D
Urinary tract
1
Understand that Staphylococcus aureus is a common bacterium known for causing infections primarily on the skin and soft tissues. It is part of the normal flora on the skin but can become pathogenic when it breaches the skin barrier.
Review the typical sites where Staphylococcus aureus infections occur. These include skin abscesses, boils, cellulitis, wound infections, and sometimes infections of soft tissues beneath the skin.
Consider the other options: the gastrointestinal tract, central nervous system, and urinary tract are less common primary sites for Staphylococcus aureus infections. While it can occasionally infect these areas, it is not typical.
Recall that the skin and soft tissues provide an accessible environment for Staphylococcus aureus to colonize and cause infections, especially when there is a break in the skin or compromised immunity.
Conclude that among the given options, the skin and soft tissues are the most common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus.
