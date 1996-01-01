During a tapeworm infection, you would expect to see increased numbers of which type of white blood cell?
A
Lymphocytes
B
Basophils
C
Eosinophils
D
Neutrophils
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the infection: Tapeworms are parasitic helminths (worms), which are multicellular parasites that typically trigger a specific immune response.
Recall the role of different white blood cells: Neutrophils primarily respond to bacterial infections, lymphocytes are involved in viral infections and adaptive immunity, basophils are associated with allergic reactions and inflammation.
Focus on eosinophils: These white blood cells are especially important in combating parasitic infections, particularly helminths like tapeworms, by releasing toxic granules that damage the parasites.
Connect the infection type to the immune response: Since tapeworms are parasitic worms, the immune system increases eosinophil production to fight the infection.
Conclude that during a tapeworm infection, the number of eosinophils in the blood would increase as part of the body's defense mechanism.
