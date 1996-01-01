Multiple Choice
Which is NOT a component or a process associated with innate immunity?
Which line of defense first applies to each term?
1. ___ Inflammation
2. ___ Monocytes
3. ___ Lactoferrin
4. ___ Fever
5. ___ Dendritic cells
6. ___ Alpha interferon
7. ___ Mucous membrane of the digestive tract
8. ___ Neutrophils
9. ___ Epidermis
10. ___ Lysozyme
11. ___ Goblet cells
12. ___ Phagocytes
13. ___ Sebum
14. ___ T lymphocytes
15. ___ Antimicrobial peptides
A. First line of defense
B. Second line of defense
C. Third line of defense