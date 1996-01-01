Copious amounts of foul-smelling sputum are generally associated with which of the following conditions?
A
Asthma
B
Pulmonary embolism
C
Lung abscess
D
Viral pneumonia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the clinical symptom: 'copious amounts of foul-smelling sputum' refers to a large volume of sputum that has a bad odor, which usually indicates the presence of anaerobic bacterial infection or tissue necrosis in the lungs.
Review the conditions listed: Asthma typically involves wheezing and airway inflammation but does not usually produce foul-smelling sputum.
Pulmonary embolism is a blockage in the lung arteries and generally does not cause sputum production, especially not foul-smelling sputum.
Viral pneumonia often causes a dry or non-purulent cough, and sputum, if present, is not characteristically foul-smelling because viruses do not produce the necrotic tissue or anaerobic environment that leads to foul odor.
Lung abscess is a localized collection of pus in the lung caused by bacterial infection, often anaerobic bacteria, which leads to tissue destruction and the production of copious, foul-smelling sputum. This matches the symptom described.
