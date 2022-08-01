COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

in this video, we're going to talk briefly about the Covid 19 virus, which is actually SARS covid two. And so in the year 2019, chinese doctors reported cases of severe lung issues and patients that was caused by a novel coronavirus that is sometimes named the Covid 19 virus and causes the Covid 19 disease. Now the Covid 19 virus is also named SARS Cov two because its genome is similar To the SARS Cov virus of the 2003 outbreak. And so shortly after these Chinese doctors reported, the initial cases of the COVID-19 disease cases were also reported across the entire world. And so the COVID-19 disease became a pandemic and countries across the world started to require their citizens to quarantine at home in order to help prevent the spread of this virus. And so the Covid 19 virus is an enveloped plus S. S. R. N. A virus, which means that it is basically an M. RNA virus, a plus single stranded RNA virus. And it is categorized by its spikes that are on its surface that are going to be important for viral attachment. And so the spikes on its surface actually have a crown like appearance. And so it turns out that the corona and the corona virus actually means crown. And so you can see the crown is going to resemble somewhat the crown that you see on this uh SARS COv two virus. And so you'll notice that the spike proteins that are sticking out somewhat make this appearance of a crown shape. Now the SARS Cov two virus that causes the Covid 19 disease is going to infect the tissues of the lungs and the host organism. And the virus can be transmitted in many different ways, including coughing talking and improper hygiene. and ultimately, the SARS Kobe two virus is going to lead to an acute Infection, which means that it is an infection that is characterized by a sudden onset of symptoms that last a relatively short period of time, just a few days and the case of the COVID-19 disease, perhaps up to two weeks, 14 days and In severe cases of course it can cause death, but the virus will ultimately be eliminated entirely in up to 14 days if the immune system is able to help the host survive. And so down below we just have a few images of of course the pandemic that was caused by the coronavirus was all over the news throughout 2020 and of course 2021 as well and and and and even further and what you'll notice is here we are just showing you the SARS COv two virus which is an enveloped plus S. S. RNA virus and it can be transmitted again through just coughing and speaking and things like that. And over here we're just showing you some images of some scientists that are wearing protective gear to protect themselves from the virus. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on Covid 19 virus, SARS COv two and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

