Sanitation can be accomplished by all of the following means except:
A
Washing with soap and water
B
Using high-temperature steam
C
Applying chemical disinfectants
D
Sterilizing with autoclave
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms involved: Sanitation refers to the process of reducing microbial populations to safe levels, while sterilization means the complete elimination of all forms of microbial life.
Identify the methods listed and classify them as either sanitation or sterilization techniques. Washing with soap and water, using high-temperature steam (below sterilization levels), and applying chemical disinfectants are methods that reduce microbial load but do not necessarily sterilize.
Recognize that sterilizing with an autoclave involves using pressurized steam at high temperatures to completely kill all microorganisms, including spores, which goes beyond sanitation.
Conclude that since the question asks for the method that is NOT a means of sanitation, sterilizing with an autoclave is the correct choice because it is a sterilization method, not just sanitation.
Summarize that sanitation methods reduce microbial numbers to safe levels, whereas sterilization methods, like autoclaving, completely eliminate all microbes.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason