In the context of microbiology, what does CPM, a calculation used to determine the value or effectiveness of a medium, stand for?
A
Counts Per Minute
B
Colony Production Measurement
C
Cellular Protein Mass
D
Culture Purity Marker
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that CPM in microbiology often relates to measurements involving radioactivity or counting events over time, especially when assessing microbial growth or activity.
Review each option to see which fits the context of measuring the value or effectiveness of a medium: 'Counts Per Minute' refers to the number of radioactive decay events detected per minute, often used in assays involving radiolabeled substrates.
'Colony Production Measurement' might sound relevant but is not a standard abbreviation for CPM in microbiology.
'Cellular Protein Mass' and 'Culture Purity Marker' are unrelated to the acronym CPM in this context.
Conclude that CPM stands for 'Counts Per Minute' because it is a common term used to quantify microbial activity or effectiveness of a medium through radioactive or similar counting methods.
