Which of the following best describes the primary focus of microbiology?
A
The study of organisms too small to be seen with the naked eye
B
The study of animal behavior in natural habitats
C
The study of geological formations and minerals
D
The study of plant physiology and structure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of microbiology. Microbiology is a branch of biology that deals with the study of microorganisms, which are organisms that are too small to be seen with the naked eye.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristic of microorganisms. These include bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and algae, all of which require a microscope to be observed.
Step 3: Compare the options given in the problem. The first option mentions the study of organisms too small to be seen with the naked eye, which aligns with the definition of microbiology.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options. The study of animal behavior relates to ethology, geological formations relate to geology, and plant physiology relates to botany, none of which are the primary focus of microbiology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of microbiology is the study of organisms too small to be seen with the naked eye.
