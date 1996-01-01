Which of the following methods would be most appropriate to sterilize a mattress?
A
Autoclaving
B
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation
C
Boiling water
D
Ethylene oxide gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of sterilization and the characteristics of the object to be sterilized—in this case, a mattress, which is large, porous, and heat-sensitive.
Evaluate the suitability of each method: Autoclaving uses high-pressure steam and high temperature, which can damage heat-sensitive materials like mattresses.
Consider Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is effective for surface sterilization but has limited penetration and cannot sterilize porous materials thoroughly.
Assess boiling water, which involves high temperature but is impractical for large, non-immersible items and may not achieve complete sterilization.
Recognize that Ethylene oxide gas sterilization is appropriate for heat- and moisture-sensitive materials, as it penetrates porous materials effectively without damaging them, making it the best choice for sterilizing a mattress.
