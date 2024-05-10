11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide, Ozone, & Formaldehyde
2:00 minutes
Problem 7.15a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If you were a manufacturer of electronic pacemakers for heart implantation, which agent
would you most likely use to treat your product? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Ethanol
b. Iodophor
c. Glutaraldehyde
d. Autoclave
e. Ethylene oxide
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice