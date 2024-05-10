11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide, Ozone, & Formaldehyde
Problem 7.2a
Which of the following is most effective for sterilizing mattresses and plastic Petri dishes?
a. chlorine
b. ethylene oxide
c. glutaraldehyde
d. autoclaving
e. nonionizing radiation
