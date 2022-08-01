Members of the Bacterial World

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the members of the microbial world. And so there's actually a massive variety of microbes that exist within the microbial world. And so all of this variety is due to the fact that these microbes have been around for billions of years, which is a really, really long time allowing them to develop and evolve in many different ways leading to this massive variety. Now these microbes, as we discussed in some of our previous lesson videos, they can either be living organisms that are made of cells or they can be non living a cellular infectious agents such as viruses, for example. And so by the term a cellular really, what we mean is that they are not made of cells. And so microbes can either be living and made of cells or they can be non living and a cellular not made of cells. And we'll be able to see that down below in our image when we get there. Now these living organisms that are made of cells, they can either be pro carry ah tick such as bacteria and archaea or they can be, you carry ah tick such as fungi, for example. And so if we take a look at our image down below at this map of the microbial world, what you'll notice is that this is an image that you can actually use as a map of our lesson on the microbial world. And so you can see at the very top we have the microbial world and it branches into two major groups. It branches into cellular organisms that are actually living and made of cells. And it also branches into a cellular infectious agents that are a cellular and not made of cells. And so as we move forward in our lesson, we are going to explore this map by following the left most branches first and we'll continue to do that and zoom out as we go through our lesson. And so we'll cover the cellular organisms first. And then once we finish covering the cellular organisms we'll zoom back out and talk about the a cellular infectious agents. And so you can see you can use this image as a reference and as a map of our lesson moving forward. And so what you can see here is that the cellular organisms uh they can be branched into either pro carry arctic organisms or pro Kerasiotes or eukaryotic organisms. Or eukaryotes. Now notice that microbiologists will specifically focus on eukaryotes that are microscopic microscopic eukaryotes. Now within this table, you can see that pro carol oates tend to be uni cellular organisms made up of only one single cell and pro cariocas do not have a nucleus. They have no nucleus. Whereas these you carry oats that are over here. They can either be uni cellular again made of only one single cell or they can be multi cellular made up of many cells. And the eukaryotes. They do have a nucleus within the cells. Now looking at the pro carry, It's over here. they branch into either bacteria or R. K. And moving forward. We'll be able to talk more about each of these different groups now notice that the UK area over here they can actually branch into many different groups and not all of the groups are being shown here for the UK area. However, what we are showing are the groups that microbiologists tend to focus on the most such as fungi, protests like algae and protozoa and helmets. And so again we'll be able to talk about each of these groups as we move forward in our course. Now for the a cellular infectious agents uh they are grouped into three different categories viruses. Vai roids and Priam's. And once again we'll be able to talk about each of these groups in more detail as we move forward in our course, however, this is a map of the microbial world that you should be familiar with and be able to group different um uh different groups under the appropriate label. So you should know that fungi protests and helmets are all part of the U carrier group. And that viruses, viruses and prions are part of the a cellular infectious agents. Uh and that the pro carry oats would consist of bacteria and archaea. And so knowing those groupings will be important for you as you move forward in this course. Now, one thing to note is that the bacteria and archaea which are over here listed under the pro the pro carry, as many students tend to think that bacteria and archaea are pretty much identical. However, it's important to note that bacteria and archaea are actually as different from each other as they are from the eukaryotes. And so although they are falling under the same branch of pro carry oats, they are very, very different from each other and they that is why they are into these separate domains is what they call them. And so again, as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk more and more about all of the groups that are on this map. But for now this here concludes our introduction to the members of the microbial world and I'll see you all in our next video.

