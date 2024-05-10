3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
Ionic Bonding
2:17 minutes
Problem 2.6a
In water, cations and anions of salts dissociate from one another and become surrounded by water molecules. In this state, the ions are also called __________ .
a. electrically negative
b. ionically bonded
c. electrolytes
d. hydrogen bonds
