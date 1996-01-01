Which of the following correctly identifies the three main structural components found in most viruses?
A
Envelope, mitochondria, and plasmid
B
Capsid, ribosome, and cell wall
C
Nucleic acid, capsid, and envelope
D
Nucleic acid, flagellum, and cytoplasm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viruses are acellular entities, meaning they do not have the typical cellular structures found in living cells such as mitochondria, ribosomes, or cytoplasm.
Identify the core components of a virus: the genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA, is called the nucleic acid. This is essential for storing the virus's genetic information.
Recognize that the nucleic acid is enclosed within a protective protein coat called the capsid, which protects the genetic material and aids in the virus's attachment to host cells.
Note that some viruses have an additional outer layer called the envelope, which is derived from the host cell membrane and helps the virus enter host cells more effectively.
Conclude that the three main structural components found in most viruses are nucleic acid, capsid, and envelope, while structures like mitochondria, ribosomes, flagella, and cytoplasm are not present in viruses.
