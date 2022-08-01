in this video, we're going to briefly talk about the release of non enveloped viruses from the host cell. And so recall that non enveloped viruses do not have an outer lipid envelope and they are going to be released from the host cell after the host cell has died by triggering a process known as apoptosis. And so a apoptosis is really just a complex mechanism of programmed cell death that can be initiated by the host cell as the host cell is carrying out an immune response against the infecting virus. And so once the virus has been released from the host cell, the viral particles of course, can then go on to infect other nearby healthy cells that are close by restarting the entire infection process, starting with attachment, then shifting into entry and assembly, then synthesis and replication assembly and then finally ending off with release. And so down below in this image we're showing you an image of the release of non enveloped viruses from the host cell. And so notice over here on the far left, we're showing you these non enveloped viruses. And again, these non enveloped viruses are going to assemble on the inside of the cell and the cell cytoplasm. And so unlike enveloped viruses, which will be uh released uh and acquire an envelope through the cell cytoplasmic membrane or another one of the host cell's membranes uh here with non enveloped viruses, uh the host cell is going to undergo changes in shape and it changes in shape during the early stages of the process of apoptosis. And so you can see the cell changes in shape right here, and ultimately, uh, apoptosis, the process of programmed cell death is going to occur, and when the cell is programmed to die, the viral particles are able to escape and be released into the environment. And so once again, the released viruses can go on to initiate a new infection in another neighboring silk. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the release of non enveloped viruses from the host cell, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

