Which of the following best describes the primary focus of microbiology?
The study of chemical reactions in living organisms
The study of the structure and function of human organs
The study of animal behavior in natural environments
The study of microscopic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa
Understand that microbiology is a branch of biology focused on studying organisms that are too small to be seen with the naked eye.
Recognize that these microscopic organisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, which are the primary subjects of microbiology.
Differentiate microbiology from other biological sciences by noting that it does not primarily study chemical reactions in living organisms (biochemistry), human organ structure and function (anatomy and physiology), or animal behavior (ethology).
Focus on the fact that microbiology involves understanding the characteristics, behaviors, and roles of microorganisms in various environments, including their impact on health, ecology, and industry.
Conclude that the best description of microbiology is the study of microscopic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa.
