Which biosafety level (BSL) is typically assigned to most introductory microbiology laboratories?
A
BSL-3
B
BSL-4
C
BSL-2
D
BSL-1
1
Understand that Biosafety Levels (BSL) are a series of protections designed to safeguard laboratory personnel, the environment, and the community from exposure to infectious agents.
Recall that BSL-1 is the lowest level of biosafety, suitable for work involving well-characterized agents not known to consistently cause disease in healthy adults, such as non-pathogenic strains of bacteria.
Recognize that introductory microbiology laboratories typically use non-pathogenic organisms, making BSL-1 the appropriate and standard safety level for these settings.
Note that BSL-2 involves agents that pose moderate hazards, BSL-3 involves agents that can cause serious or potentially lethal disease via inhalation, and BSL-4 is reserved for dangerous and exotic agents with high risk of aerosol-transmitted infections and no available treatments.
Conclude that because introductory labs work with low-risk microbes, they are assigned BSL-1 to ensure safety while allowing hands-on learning.
