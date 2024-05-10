21. Principles of Disease
Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host
Problem 22.5a
Endotoxin is responsible for symptoms caused by which of the following organisms?
a. N. meningitidis
b. S. pyogenes
c. L. monocytogenes
d. C. tetani
e. C. botulinum
