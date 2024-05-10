21. Principles of Disease
Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host
Which of the following is/are features of endotoxic shock? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Fever
b. Confusion
c. Hypertension
d. Bradycardia
e. Decreased respiratory rate
f. Achiness
