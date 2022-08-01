in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to cells of the immune system. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that the second line of defense of innate immunity actually involves two main types of cells. The first main type of cells are going to be the sentinel cells and the second main type of cells are going to be the innate defectors. Now the sentinel cells are lookout or guard cells that are part of the censoring systems which recall that the censoring systems are important for sensing or detecting invading microbes. Now the defectors on the other hand, are going to create security responses that are important for eliminating or that eliminate microbes that have been identified by the scanning systems. And so notice down below on the left hand side over here we're showing you an image that we've talked about before in some of our previous lesson videos. And so we've already talked about the first line defenses that are important for preventing microbe entry and they serve somewhat as the security walls and those included the skin, mucous membranes, bodily fluids and chemicals, anti microbial peptides and the microbiome. So we've already covered this in our previous lesson video. So here in this video we're beginning to talk about the second line of defense which includes the scanning systems which is this box right here as well as the innate defectors and the in a defector actions which is this box over here. And so the scanning systems are going to be once again important for detecting the presence of microbes and damage. And the scanning systems is going to use sentinel cells and so cell communication pattern recognition receptors and the complement system are all components of the scanning system that will get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. Now over here the defector actions are important for eliminating invaders. And so these serve somewhat as security soldiers that are important for eliminating invaders. And it includes events such as Figo psychosis, inflammation, fever, and the interferon response, all which we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. And so notice over here we're showing you our map of innate immunity And once again, we've already talked about the first line defense mechanisms in our previous lesson videos. And so that's why they're great out here and here in this video we're beginning to talk about the second line of defense. And so there are many different cells of immunity and we'll get to talk more about those cells of immunity as we move forward. But they do include the sentinel cells that are part of the scanning systems that act as security cameras to detect microbes. Once again as well as the defectors, the innate defectors that create in a in a defector actions that eliminate invaders and act as security soldiers. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to cells of the immune system. And once again we'll be able to talk more about the cells of the immune system as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

