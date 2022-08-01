Hematopoiesis

in this video we're going to talk briefly about hematopoietic sis. And so there are many different types of immune system cells that are developed from what we call stem cells. And so the process of hematopoietic sis refers to the development of all blood cells from hamed a poetic stem cells. And these hematopoietic stem cells are found specifically in our bone marrow. And so the bone marrow is where the process of hematopoietic this takes place. Now these hematopoietic stem cells are capable of differentiating into different types of cells to give rise to different types of blood cells. And so these hematopoietic stem cells are first going to differentiate into either a common myeloid or a common lymphoid progenitor cell. And so these common myeloid or common lymphoid progenitor cells are then capable of differentiating into all other types of blood cells. And we'll be able to talk about those other types of blood cells as we move forward in our course. But if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you a bone and the bone marrow and within the bone marrow is specifically where the process of hamada polices takes place the development of blood cells. And so notice that it starts with a hematopoietic stem cell which we have right up here at the top. And this hematopoietic stem cell is capable of differentiating into different types of cells. It could differentiate either into a common myeloid progenitor cell, like what we see on the left or it could differentiate into a common lymphoid progenitor cell which we see over here on the right. And so the common myeloid progenitor cell is then capable of differentiating further into other types of cells. And the same goes for the common lymphoid progenitor cells. Uh And so we'll be able to talk about what the common myeloid and common lymphoid progenitor cells can differentiate into as we move forward in our course. But for now this here concludes our brief lesson on hematopoietic sis and hematopoietic stem cells as well as myeloid or lymphoid progenitor cells. And so I'll see you all in our next lesson video.

