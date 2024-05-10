18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell
Problem 1.1a
If the envelope of a particular virus were unstable outside the host's body, which of the following statements would you expect to be true concerning this virus?
a. It would be a dsRNA virus.
b. It would be transmitted by intimate contact.
c. Touching a doorknob would easily transmit it.
d. That virus would eventually cease to be a threat to the population.
