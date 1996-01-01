Which of the following is an advantage of viewing a specimen at 40x magnification compared to 400x magnification when using a light microscope?
A
The specimen appears with greater detail and resolution at 40x.
B
At 40x, the image is more likely to be blurry due to lower magnification.
C
40x magnification allows for the visualization of subcellular organelles more clearly than 400x.
D
A larger field of view is visible at 40x, allowing observation of more of the specimen at once.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between magnification and field of view in light microscopy: as magnification increases, the field of view decreases, meaning you see a smaller area of the specimen but in greater detail.
Recall that at lower magnifications (such as 40x), the microscope provides a wider field of view, allowing you to observe more of the specimen at once, which is useful for scanning and locating areas of interest.
Recognize that higher magnifications (such as 400x) provide greater detail and resolution, enabling visualization of smaller structures, but the visible area is much smaller.
Evaluate the given options by comparing the effects of 40x versus 400x magnification: 40x does not provide greater detail or resolution than 400x, and it does not allow clearer visualization of subcellular organelles compared to 400x.
Conclude that the main advantage of 40x magnification over 400x is the larger field of view, which allows observation of more of the specimen at once.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason