Which microscope uses a series of lenses to magnify an object in steps?
A
Electron microscope
B
Simple microscope
C
Scanning tunneling microscope
D
Compound light microscope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of microscopes listed: Electron microscope, Simple microscope, Scanning tunneling microscope, and Compound light microscope.
Recall that a simple microscope uses only one lens to magnify an object, similar to a magnifying glass.
Recognize that a compound light microscope uses multiple lenses arranged in series (an objective lens and an eyepiece lens) to magnify the object in steps, increasing total magnification.
Note that an electron microscope uses electron beams and electromagnetic lenses, not a series of glass lenses, and a scanning tunneling microscope uses a different principle based on electron tunneling.
Conclude that the microscope which uses a series of lenses to magnify an object in steps is the compound light microscope.
