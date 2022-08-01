in this video, we're going to talk about how pro carry attic flat gellar movement occurs in a series of runs and tumbles. And so a swimming cell that is moving. Using swimming motility or flow gellar motility is typically going to move in a pattern of stop and go repeats that scientists call runs and tumbles. And so a run is referring to a smooth swimming movement of the cell as the flu gela rotates in a specific direction, and a tumble is referring to a random, abrupt change in direction as the flow gela are rotating in the opposite direction. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of these runs and tumbles. And so notice. Over here, we're showing you the run and tumble method of a swimming motility by a perry trickiest bacterial cell. And so you can see that it has a flow gela extending on uh regions that are all around the cells surface. And so what you can see here is that when all of the flotilla are coordinated and rotating in a counterclockwise direction here, for the sake of this example, CCW is counterclockwise, whereas C. W. Here is the abbreviation for clockwise when the flow gela are all rotating in a counterclockwise movement. This allows for a run and so the run is going to be a smooth swimming movement of the bacterial cell in a specific direction. Now, as soon as the flu gela start to rotate in the opposite direction here, in a clockwise direction, it will result in a tumble and the tumble is not really going to be associated with uh a net movement in any particular direction. Instead, the tumble is just going to cause the cell to rotate and change directions. And so here we're emphasizing that the tumble is going to result in a change of direction, and then after the tumble, once the flow gela start to coordinate and rotate back in a counterclockwise direction, it will result in another run. And so this is really how pro carry attic flat gellar uh movement works in a series of runs, followed by tumbles, followed by runs, followed by tumbles and a repetitive fashion. And so like all other motors that are going to be powering movement, rotation of the flu gela actually does require energy, and this energy that's going to be powering pro carry, attic flat gellar movement is going to come in the form of what's known as a proton motive force or P. M. F. For short. And so we're going to talk more about this proton motive force and how pro carry attic flat color movement is powered as we move forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our brief lesson on runs and tumbles and I'll see you all in our next video

