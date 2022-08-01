Prokaryotic Flagellar Movement

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on pro carry, attic flat gellar movement. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the term motility is referring to the ability of an organism to move on its own. And so the term motility is directly related to movement. Now in this video, we're going to introduce a specific type of motility called swimming motility. And swimming motility is also sometimes referred to as flow gellar motility. And so swimming motility and flow gellar motility are referring to the same thing. And this is referring to the process of cell movement that's powered by rotation of the flow gela. And so in our previous lesson videos, we talked about movement that was powered by pillai. But here we're talking about movement powered by flow gela. And so when the flow gela rotates in a specific direction, it will propel the sell through its environment and allow the cell to move through its environment. However, once the flow gela start to rotate in the opposite direction, then the cell will stop moving and stop swimming as it once was. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of this. So here we're showing you how rotational direction of the flagellum is going to control the swimming motility and of a mono trick this cell or a cell that has only one flagellum coming out of one pole of the cell. And so notice that down below, we're showing you a bacterial cell that has one flaw gela and notice that it's rotating in a specific direction. Here, for example, we're saying that it's rotating in a counterclockwise direction just for the sake of this example. And so when the flag yellow rotates in one direction, it will allow for cell movement. And so this will be part of the swimming motility. And so you can see we have a little swimmer here to help remind you that flow gellar movement is powered is uh referred to as swimming motility. And so the cell is going to continue to move until the flow gela starts to rotate in the opposite direction. So notice here were saying a clockwise rotation is going to cause the cell to stop moving as it once was. And so this here is really just the basics of pro carry attic flat gellar movement and will continue to learn more and more about it as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

