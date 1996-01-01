Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Microbiology12. Microbial MetabolismEnzyme Inhibition
Multiple Choice

How does a noncompetitive inhibitor decrease the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?

a) By binding to the active site of the enzyme, thus preventing binding of the normal substrate.

b) By binding to an allosteric site, thus changing the shape of the active site of the enzyme.

c) By decreasing the free-energy change of the reaction catalyzed by the enzyme.

d) By binding to the substrate, thus changing its shape so that it no longer binds to the active site of the enzyme.

4356
4
5:03m

Watch next

Master Enzyme Inhibition with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
05:03
Enzyme Inhibition
Jason Amores Sumpter
921
16
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.