21. Principles of Disease
The Human Microbiome
Problem 10.6a
Select the false statement about normal microbiota. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They compete with pathogens.
b. They do not include potential pathogens.
c. They make vitamins for the host.
d. They train the immune system.
e. A disruption in their balance can lead to disease.
