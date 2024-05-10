19. Innate Immunity
Introduction to Innate Immunity
2:52 minutes
Problem 11.14a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not a feature of innate immunity?
a. Better protection upon later exposure to a given pathogen
b. Recognition of diverse pathogens
c. Discrimination between self and foreign
d. Killing of identified invaders
e. Stimulation of adaptive immunity
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice