T Dependent & T Independent Antigens

in this video we're going to begin our lesson on T dependent antigens and t independent antigens. And so it turns out that the mechanism of B cell activation actually depends on the type of antigen that that B cell encounters. And so when it comes to B cell activation really there are two types of antigens that we need to introduce. And so the first type of antigen is going to be called T dependent antigens. And the second type of antigens are called T independent antigens. Now the T dependent antigens as their name implies, these are going to be antigens that depend on or in other words require helper T cells or T. H cells in order for the activation of naive B cells. Now on the other hand the t independent antigens as their name implies are going to be antigens that are capable of activating naive B cells independent of or in other words without helper T cells or th cells. And so really what we're saying here is that T dependent antigens depend on helper T cells in order for a B cell to become activated. And again t independent antigens do not require helper T cells. They are able to activate B cells independent of or without helper T cells. Now it turns out that most of the antigens are going to be T dependent antigens. And so moving forward we're going to focus on those first. But as we move forward in their own separate videos we will talk more details about T dependent antigens and the activation of B cells via T dependent antigens as well as the activation of B cells via t independent antigens. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

