in this video we're going to talk more details about B cell activation by T independent antigens. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that unlike T dependent antigens, T independent antigens can actually activate naive B cells independent of helper T cells. Or in other words without helper T cells. Now these T independent antigens are typically long policy Sacha rides with multiple closely spaced identical repeating subunits. And also these T independent antigens. They typically do not initiate an immune response and very young Children which typically makes very young Children and kids more susceptible to some pathogens that have these t independent antigens. Now the good thing is is that these t independent antigens are not as common as T dependent antigens. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can get a better understanding of these t independent antigenics. And so what you'll notice is on the left hand side of our image over here we have our naive B cell in blue which of course is going to have its B. Cell receptors on its surface. It's B. C. R. S. And notice that here in red this long structure that you see right here represents our T independent antigen. And again these t independent antigens typically are going to be long policy Sacha rides with multiple closely spaced, identical repeating subunits and that's what we see here is these multiple, closely spaced identical repeating subunits throughout this entire uh T T. T. Independent antigens. And so these t independent antigens are able to activate this naive B Cell without a helper T. Cell. And so notice that there is no helper T cell anywhere within this image. And so B cell activation can still occur with these T. Independent antigens. And so of course the NAIVE B cell when it becomes activated it can proliferate or multiply and differentiate either into plasma cells that secrete antibodies or memory B cells that are important for protecting upon a future infection. And so really the key here is that T dependent antigens require helper T cells, whereas T independent antigens do not require helper T cells to activate a B. Cell. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on B cell activation by T independent antigens. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts moving forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

