Archaeal Cell Membranes

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on our kale cell membranes. And so our kale membrane lipids actually differ from bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids in two significant ways that we have number down below one and two. And so the first significant way that RKO membrane lipids differ from bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids is that Rko membrane lipids have hydrophobic tails that consist of repeating I saw prime lipids and these ice supreme lipids, Ice Supreme is really just a five carbon hydrocarbon molecule. And so you can see the structure of the ice supreme unit down below. And so I supreme lipids are not fatty acids and so recall that bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids do consist of fatty acids. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this. And so notice on the left hand side over here, we're focusing in on the bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids, which mainly consist of these fossil lipids that we already discussed in our previous lesson video. They have a glycerol phosphate head group and then they have these fatty acid tails down below. Now notice that what the Rko membrane lipids which we have over here on the right that they do also have a glycerol phosphate head, just like the bacterial eukaryotic membrane lipids do however, notice looking at their hydrophobic tails that they do not consist of fatty acids. Instead the Rko membrane hydrophobic tails consist of ice Supreme chains. I supreme lipids and again, I Supreme is really just this molecule that you see here and so you can see that multiple I Supreme units are being linked together to create the hydrophobic tail. So that's one way that the two membranes different Now. The second significant way that rko membrane lipids differ from bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids. Um is that instead of having an ester linkage, they actually have an E ther language. And the ether linkage is what connects the hydrophobic tails to the glycerol phosphate head group. And so these ether linkages are actually more resistant to heat and chemical toxins than ester linkages are. And so this can help arcadia. Some are kev be extremophiles and be able to tolerate extreme conditions like immense amounts of heat and also high pressures and things of that nature. And so if we take a look at our image down below, once again, we can get a better understanding of this. And so notice that with the bacterial and eukaryotic membrane lipids, that there is an ester linkage highlighted here in yellow that connects the glycerol phosphate head group to the fatty acid tales. However, with the our kale membrane lipids noticed that the glycerol phosphate head group is connected to the hydrophobic tails, the US Supreme chains via N. E. Ther linkage. And so this ether linkage notice is missing a car Bonnell group. And so uh the carbonnel group that is missing here once again is what's going to allow this to become an ether linkage and make this our kale membrane lipids more resistant to heat and chemicals and things of that nature. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to RKO cell membranes and we'll be able to get some more practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

