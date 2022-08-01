Bacteriophage: Filamentous Phage Infections

in this video we're going to continue to talk about bacteria pages by focusing specifically on filament ISf age infections. Now, filaments pages are bacteria pages or pages that take the shape of long fibers, also known as filaments which is where it gets its name from. Now these filaments isF ages, they cause productive infections and bacterial cells And recall that productive infections just means that it's going to be actively generating new fe ages. However, filament isf ages actually do not kill or lice the cell. And so instead of licensing the sell these filaments, fage particles are actually going to exit the cell without causing like ISIS. And they do so as they assemble in a process that's known as extrusion. Now, although filament isf ages do not kill or lice the cell, they still will cause the infected cell to grow slower than the uninfected cell. And so it is still going to be harmful to the infected cell. Now, if we take a look at our example down below, we can look at a specific example of a filament isf age. M 13 fage replication. And so what you'll notice is in the very first step of a filament isf age infection. What we have is attachment and in attachment. What happens is the filament is fage which you can see its structure is right here. It's got these long filaments and uh it is a relatively longer structure here. It is going to be able to attach specifically to the pitiless of a host bacterium. And so you can see here is the palace of a host bacterium And the filament is faith here is going to attach to that palace. Now in step to what we have is genome entry. And of course this is when the genome of the filament is phase is going to enter into the host cell. And so the genome or the D. N. A. Of the filament. This page is going to enter into the host cell via the pitiless of the bacterial cell. And so the phase D. N. A enters the bacterium through the palace. Then in step three, what we have is synthesis and in the synthesis step what happens is the fage genome is going to be synthesized and replicated and also fage proteins are going to be synthesized. And so notice here we are showing you that the fage D. N. A replicates inside the bacterium and fage components including fage proteins are going to be created inside the bacteria. And so notice that the viral cats and proteins are these little green proteins that are accumulating here on the inside of the membrane. And the fage DNA is also being synthesized and replicated itself. And then in the 4th and final stage here, what we have is release through the process of extrusion. And what happens here is you have release of the virus and assembly of the virus simultaneously. And so neuf ages are able to form and exit the bacterium through the process of extrusion. And so you can see these new fage is being released right here. And so what you'll notice is that once again with a filament is fage infection. The cell itself is not going to lice, it is not going to die. And so it will be able to continuously produce these filaments fage infections. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to filaments fage infections, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

