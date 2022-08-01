Lysogenic Conversion

in this video, we're going to introduce Lissa genic conversion. And so Lissa genic conversion is really just a finna typically change of a lice a gin based on the profile page that it carries. And so once again recall from our previous lesson videos that a profile page is really just the integrated fage D N A. And the lice A gin is the cell that contains the profile page. And so once again listen, Jenna conversion is really just when the lice a gin changes, it's finna type due to the integrated fage DNA, the pro fage now typically Lissa genic conversion can result in the change of the host cell surface structures. And once again these host cell surface structures is what the fe ages rely on to attach and initiate an infection. And so by changing the host cell surface structures, the fage is will not be able to attach and so through this cells can become immune to what is known as super infection. And super infection is really just infection by the same type of fage. And so life's agenda conversion when it changes the host cell surface structures, the same fage will not be able to infect the cell. And so the cell the lycee jin becomes immune to super infection. Now, occasionally, in some cases Lissa genic conversion can also give the cell disease causing properties for example, the synthesis of a toxin, the ability to synthesize a toxin. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of Lissa genic conversion. And so notice on the left over here we're showing you a bacterial cell and before an infection a viral infection uh we have a bacterial cell with the normal phenotype. However notice that when a bacteriophage virus comes and infects the cell and injects its genome. That genome occasionally can insert itself into the chromosome to create a profile page which is what we're showing you here. The profile page is the integrated fage DNA. And so notice that the surface receptors okay of this lice a jinn are capable of being converted through Lysa genic conversion to alter the phenotype. And so notice over here we have an altered phenotype where now the surface structures are being altered through the pro fage. And so the alteration of the surface structures makes it so that the same fage is not able to bind and induce an infection. And so this Lissa gin with altered phenotype due to Lissa genic conversion is going to be immune to a super infection or immune to infection by the same fage. And so in addition to super infections, sometimes Lissa genic conversion can give these lice engines disease causing properties like for example the ability to synthesize a specific type of toxin. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to Lissa genic conversion and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts